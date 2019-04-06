Jim Ross Says All Elite Wrestling Will Be On TV This Fall

04.06.19 24 mins ago

AEW

The last major announcement from All Elite Wrestling included the news that legendary commentator Jim Ross was joining the company as a Senior Advisor. In an interview yesterday on WFAN Sports Radio, Ross dropped some even more significant news about AEW: They’ll have a nationally broadcast TV show this autumn.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingJIM ROSS
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP