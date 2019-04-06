The last major announcement from All Elite Wrestling included the news that legendary commentator Jim Ross was joining the company as a Senior Advisor. In an interview yesterday on WFAN Sports Radio, Ross dropped some even more significant news about AEW: They’ll have a nationally broadcast TV show this autumn.
Jim Ross Says All Elite Wrestling Will Be On TV This Fall
Emily Pratt 04.06.19 24 mins ago
Listen To This
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 04.05.19 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 04.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 03.29.19 1 week ago