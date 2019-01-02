The First Official Members Of The All Elite Wrestling Roster Have Been Revealed

01.02.19 23 mins ago

Being The Elite

The first big wrestling news story of 2019, the official announcement of All Elite Wrestling, prompted more questions than it provided answers. We learned the new promotion owned by billionaire Tony Khan definitely exists, is associated with the group of wrestlers known as the Elite, and will have an event called Double or Nothing, which appears to be the sequel to All In. We can expect more questions at announcements at the Double or Nothing “rally” on January 8, but the AEW Twitter account gave us some information early: the first five official members of the promotion’s roster.

Holding contracts, from left to right, we see Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson (with Dana Massie, proprietor of YoungBucksMerch.com and his wife), Brandi Rhodes, Cody, and Hangman Adam Page. Cody also stated via Twitter that he is an Executive Vice President of AEW, a position he shares with the Jackson brothers and “a few familiar names.”

