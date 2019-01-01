Many people pledge to do something new every time a new year rolls around and the Young Bucks added themselves to that group in late 2018. We knew the popular tag team and most of their stablemates/webseries castmates would be leaving ROH at the end of the year long before their final performances at Final Battle, and Matt Jackson’s tweet of a countdown clock set to end on Janaury 1, 2019, told us when we would learn the Elite’s next move.
A new video was uploaded to the Being The Elite YouTube channel at midnight on New Year’s Day. It mostly served as a regular episode of the webseries and built a lot of hype, which at the end of the video paid off with the reveal (outside the Tokyo Dome) that yes, All Elite Wrestling is the name of the a new wrestling promotion and there will be a wrestling event called “Double Or Nothing.”
It sounds more and more like Jericho is involved as well. Hopefully he’ll be involved with the booking.
This is certainly interesting. I’m glad that they are putting their money where their hype is and pushing forward from the success of All In. They made it work spectacularly once, and if they can stay focused and avoid the usual pitfalls of talent running the promotion, they have the creativity and talent to put on one hell of a show.
It certainly shuts up the critics like me who always say “If you can do it so well, then why don’t you do it?”. Best of luck to them and I’ll be very interested in what they bring.