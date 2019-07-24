All Elite Wrestling Announced The Start Date Of Its Weekly Show On TNT And Dropped A Trailer

07.24.19 58 mins ago

AEW

We found out back in May that All Elite Wrestling would have a TV show that would start airing on TNT in fall 2019. As of a press release today, we know when that show will premier and have some more information about its format.

According to AEW, the show “will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.” It will also be a touring show, with the matches taking place “in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.” Ticket sale information for AEW’s first live show “will be announced Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW’s social media platforms.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling
TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingPRO WRESTLINGtnt
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP