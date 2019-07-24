AEW

We found out back in May that All Elite Wrestling would have a TV show that would start airing on TNT in fall 2019. As of a press release today, we know when that show will premier and have some more information about its format.

According to AEW, the show “will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.” It will also be a touring show, with the matches taking place “in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.” Ticket sale information for AEW’s first live show “will be announced Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW’s social media platforms.”