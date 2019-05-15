All Elite Wrestling Officially Set To Air On TNT This Fall

Twitter

After a month of rumors, speculation of a TV deal in the works, and anticipation of the announcement of a deal, it’s finally official: All Elite Wrestling will air live in prime time on TNT, the former home of WCW Monday Nitro, every week starting later this year.

AEW’s events will also be streamed them on B/R Live and sold on pay-per-view starting with the company’s Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas on May 25. Per a press release from the promotion, AEW is looking to reach out to “under-served” and “disappointed” pro wrestling fans, which you may have heard a little bit about on sites like these.