As WWE reportedly planning to set up shop in Japan this summer, speculation about who will be involved in the Japanese Performance Center and/or an NXT Japan brand continues. The latest party rumored to be co-opted is All Japan Pro Wrestling after legendary wrestler Jun Akiyama (and former company president) was invited to guest coach at the (U.S.) Performance Center.

The source of the WWE-All Japan merger speculation is this Tokyo Sports article, and while some of it is editorializing by the piece’s author, there are some facts that point to at least friendly interactions between the two companies. Akiyama has reportedly been in contact with Triple H several times since last summer when HHH first asked him to guest coach at the PC. He was supposed to coach, attend an NXT taping, and have a direct meeting with Triple H during his trip with the U.S. However, shortly after the article was published, Akiyama tweeted that his trip has been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.