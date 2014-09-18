Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants To Guest Host WWE Monday Night Raw

Two weeks ago, WWE Monday Night Raw featured a Red Arrow. Soon they could be getting a green one.
According to a post on his Facebook wall, actor Stephen Amell — best known for his role as Oliver Queen on the CW series Arrow — announced his intentions to guest host television’s longest-running weekly episodic whatever, and maybe even take it a step further.
He’s certainly in good enough shape for it. The last celebrity to show up on Raw was Jerry Springer, and he had to be stretchered away with an injury after getting in the middle of a twin sister catfight. Amell would be an improvement on that in every definition.
Hopefully the WWE follows the #AmellGetsRaw hashtag and sets this up. We need more crossover in the WWE and DC Universes. I know it’d make Batman happy.
In character?
I sure hope so.
Hopefully he’ll use the boxing glove arrow on Raw. Since they’re sure as shit not gonna use on Arrow.
VINCE MCMAHON, YOU HAVE FAILED THIS COMPANY
Kenny- the new Digital comic Arrow Season 2.5 debuts a special arrow that inflates its head to pack a wallop, and it’s called “the boxing glove arrow” by Felicity. It’s written by the showrunner, so I think it might appear in the series proper.
Stuart – Interesting.
I am so down for that
Does this mean Adrian Neville is getting a heroin problem?
He’ll need more moves in his Arsenal!
Speedy response Brandon!
@Brandon He’s from Newcastle not London. Why would he support Arsenal? I’m pretty sure he’d support Newcastle United.
@Armando Payne Swing and a miss.
@TmF How? What am I missing? Arsenal are a London football team, is this a different Arsenal? Ohhhh… yeah I take it you don’t mean Arsenal F.C or Arsenal from the comics so I think you mean Roy Harper. Just say Roy Harper then, I had to Wikipedia what you meant cause you were talking gobbledygook. If I was Ugandan or Peruvian or Nepalese or Guyanuan (motherfuckers from Guyana) or Fijian I would’ve got your point. Sorry next time I’ll wikipedia all of CHIKARA then all of ZZZZZZZ-LIST COMIC BOOK CHARACTERS to catch your reference.
touche!
“He’ll need more moves in his Roy Harper”….
Not sure that plays.
Well, they already had Drax on, and they have a guy who does the Superman Punch.
So it’s not like superheroes don’t exist in the WWE Universe.
Also, The Hurricane.
Oh god, if they can pull Shane Helms back in for that, that would be the greatest.
I wonder if he can really do the salmon ladder thing Arrow does on the show, or if that’s a double. Have him do that in front of Cesaro or something, see if he can compare. Just don’t put him with khali or whoever and make them wear ridiculous pastiche outfits.
I’m sure Cesaro could manage it, but when I first had the same idea, I was thinking Seth Rollins. It seems like a very crossfit type of thing.
Naomi re-injures her eye and just pops on the Deathstroke mask.
Naomi would look much better coming out in Deadshot gear.
Bring in Diggle as his tag team partner and Felicity as his manager.
yea!
They casually come across Ziggler, AJ, and Big E talking backstage. Big E and Diggle nod to one another. Team Rocket of Earth-2 goes on to the ring.
I can get behind this
“Hunter Hearst Helmsley, you have failed this company!”
+everything
Will the Arrow take on R’as Al Cena?
Adam Rose is clearly Count Vertigo.
Also, can we get a WWE version of the Suicide Squad with Ambrose as the focal point?
Can AJ be Harley Quinn for an episode?
Would his signature move be the bow and arrow stretch?
I can’t wait to see Damian Sandow’s hastily thrown together Captain Boomerang costume.
One segment with Amell speaking russian with Rusev, and taking a voldka shot with Lana, please.