Arrow’s Stephen Amell Wants To Guest Host WWE Monday Night Raw

09.17.14

Two weeks ago, WWE Monday Night Raw featured a Red Arrow. Soon they could be getting a green one.

According to a post on his Facebook wall, actor Stephen Amell — best known for his role as Oliver Queen on the CW series Arrow — announced his intentions to guest host television’s longest-running weekly episodic whatever, and maybe even take it a step further.

He’s certainly in good enough shape for it. The last celebrity to show up on Raw was Jerry Springer, and he had to be stretchered away with an injury after getting in the middle of a twin sister catfight. Amell would be an improvement on that in every definition.

Hopefully the WWE follows the #AmellGetsRaw hashtag and sets this up. We need more crossover in the WWE and DC Universes. I know it’d make Batman happy.

