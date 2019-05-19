WWE Crowned The Third Miss Money In The Bank

05.19.19 44 mins ago

WWE Network

WWE‘s third women’s Money in the Bank ladder match featured eight wrestlers: Natalya, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, and Naomi from Raw, and Bayley, two-time MITB winner Carmella, Mandy Rose, and Ember Moon from Smackdown Live. The match opened the show, giving its winner the plenty of time to potentially cash in on double champ Becky Lynch, scheduled to defend both her titles on the PPV, later that night.

The match included some incredible athletic moments by Naomi, who was dressed as Bumblebee from the early-2000s Teen Titans animated series, and an Eclipse by Ember Moon from a ladder outside the ring to Natalya inside the ring that earned “Holy shit!” chants from the audience.

