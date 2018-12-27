Becky Lynch Is The CBS Sports 2018 Wrestler Of The Year

WWE

The second half of 2018 has been so good for Becky Lynch that it overshadows what anyone else in WWE did in the first half. Since the transformation that began at SummerSlam (following a winning streak in the lead-up that was already getting fans excited about her), The Man has become such a phenomenon that she’s getting more and more attention from outside WWE and its usual fan base. Given all that, it should come as no surprise that CBS Sports has named her the Wrestler of the Year for 2018. Here’s what CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein has to say on the subject: