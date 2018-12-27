The second half of 2018 has been so good for Becky Lynch that it overshadows what anyone else in WWE did in the first half. Since the transformation that began at SummerSlam (following a winning streak in the lead-up that was already getting fans excited about her), The Man has become such a phenomenon that she’s getting more and more attention from outside WWE and its usual fan base. Given all that, it should come as no surprise that CBS Sports has named her the Wrestler of the Year for 2018. Here’s what CBS Sports’ Adam Silverstein has to say on the subject:
Becky Lynch Is The CBS Sports 2018 Wrestler Of The Year
She deserves it 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Seeing wrestlers I like start getting pushes makes me feel like before they get where I feel they should, the push will end or they’ll be booked terribly until I give up on them. See: RUSEV RIDING A TANK INTO WRESTLEMANIA.