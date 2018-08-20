Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam: Braun Strowman buried Brock Lesnar under an entire announcer table, Randy Orton defeated Rusev in a single GIF, and Enzo Amore was suspended above the ring in a shark cage for a Big Cass match because we still had to deal with those guys.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2018 for August 19, 2018.
I just hope that Becky Lynch, if she is a heel now, doesn’t all of a sudden like Carmella or laugh along with the IIconics; rather, I hope she becomes a brooding loner heel who, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, just starts to hate on everyone and everything until she gets cheered for being an irrational badass (although she’s already getting cheered so here’s hoping she’s an irrational badass by Tuesday).
I know that the Orton thing was to “deny the fans what they want to see,” but it played off more like a dog realizing the electric fence is still there. And to not whiz on it.
The Elias thing was… surreal. I hope they do some kind of investigative bit on RAW concerning “who dun it” over the almost medical precision of the guitar being destroyed, with a Peter Thomas-esque voice over (from Forensic Files). My guess? Rikishi.
I would give Summerslam a C+. I didn’t like all the bullshit finishes and having Braun out there seemed designed to keep Brooklyn from rioting but I’m just glad we’re moving on from Brock vs. Roman.
Brandon, how did the crowd respond once they realized Braun wasn’t cashing in on Roman?
Miz won “to the delight of no one”? Apart from the duelling chants and fascinatingly big pop for the pin, which if nothing else gives WWE a comparative excuse to retcon Becky’s support.
So the Bellas were two of the last three in the Women’s Rumble after eliminating Sasha and then turning on each other, and the payoff was *checks notes* they came out to wave at the crowd at Raw 25. And then they were part of the celebratory unit for someone who they’ve never shared TV time with.
Raw 25 was before the Rumble, not after. Raw 25 was, in fact, the go-home show for the Rumble.
I don’t know if I’d just forgotten how bad they are, or if they were rusty from only being on terrible reality TV shows, but holy crap the Bellas didn’t even sound like actual human beings last night. I’ve seen WWE 2K video game interviews that were more life-like than that. If they just never appeared in WWE again, I’d be delighted.
Really underrated, and very human, moment was when AJ walked off with his wife and daughter. His daughter was very upset about him bleeding and he was repeatedly apologizing to her. As someone with a kid around her age, that’s exactly how it goes and it was beautiful and perfect as an unscripted moment that added to the story.
“…Irish ballerina demons with belt hats putting the fear of God into a chain restaurant’s most up-his-own-ass server.”
That. Lines like that are why I keep coming back to read your stuff Brandon. Bravo sir.
I said this before and I’ll say it again: Miz and Bryan should not have another match until WrestleMania. Miz should lord this over Bryan and any him a rematch because “I already beat you; what do I have to prove?” It can further Miz’s delusion that Bryan is obsessed with him while also not giving us too many matches to lessen what we want to see. Then you have Miz win the title at some point before the Rumble and you have Bryan win the Rumble, thus ensuring his rematch with the Miz. I doubt they’ll do it — my guess is that we are going to get a Bryan/Bella vs. Miz and Maryse match based on what Brie said on the show about how she hates Maryse — but how great would it be if Miz just kept denying Bryan only for him being forced to have them go one-on-one at the biggest event for the biggest title.
I’m going to maintain forever that it was a mistake not to give Becky at least one big, babyface, payoff title win given how popular she’s been and how long they’ve kept her down as a means of building to this.
That said, I’ve mostly talked myself into her turning on Charlotte, if for no other reason than she actually gets to be an important of the division for the foreseeable future, and not “Charlotte’s friend who only makes the PPV for multi-person matches or when Charlotte is feuding against someone who also has a friend.”
If they try and play this as a straight heel/ face dynamic though, I think it’s going to blow up in their face. Charlotte is not nearly good enough on the mic to sell herself as sympathetic, so unless Becky does some “blame the fans” nonsense, I don’t think people will buy Becky as being any kind of bad guy here. I’m really interested to see where this goes Tuesday night, and hoping they have the right plan in mind for what could be a really great feud.
I had the same reaction to Styles/Joe as Brandon had to Ciampa/Gargano, the ending ruined the great match for me.
ANd honestly, Ronda Rousey started the women’s revolution in the WWE. If she wasn’t as successful as she was ($) in UFC, it’s doubtful Triple H would have let the women in NXT be more competitive.
That’s a pretty excellent insight. I didn’t like her getting the belt so quickly. This makes at least a little more palatable.
That’s it for the main event review? Nothing how the entire build was Roman can’t beat Brock fair & square, but then wins pretty much by distraction? And everybody involved looks worse now because of it? Or how Strowman showed up so the crowd wouldn’t tear it down (even though the kinda did anyway)? Or how they bolted off the air right after Reigns won?
I agree it’s finally over and we can finally move to literally anything else at this point, but man, that match was super frustrating
(Also, love the reviews and I’m not trying to sound like a jerk & criticize what you do. Just to be clear)