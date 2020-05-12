Becky Lynch Discusses Pregnancy: ‘I’ve Always, Always Wanted Kids’

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Becky Lynch revealed last night that she’s expecting a baby, and relinquished her WWE Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka , who won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match that turns out to have been for Becky’s title all along. While the Raw segment was great, there obviously wasn’t much room to go into detail about Becky’s feelings or plans. It didn’t take long, however, for a lot more to come out.

She had also already given an interview to People.com, which went up almost immediately after word got out. As she explained there, the only question she had about being a mother for a long time was when it would be possible.

I’ve always, always wanted kids. I’m just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you’re chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, “Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?”

But once Seth came into the picture, things became clearer:

When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when. Seth is one of the smartest people I know. He’s just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He’s very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.

The first pregnancy test came up negative, but Becky knew better and tried again.

I took the first one wrong. Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word “Pregnant.” I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!

And once she knew there was a baby on the way, her whole outlook had to change: