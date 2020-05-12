Early on Monday, WWE social media began promoting a “major announcement” from Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, with a follow-up in WWE.com’s Raw preview for Monday night:

As first announced on Twitter, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will have a major announcement tonight on Raw. The Man has not been seen on Raw in nearly a month. Just what does she have in store for the WWE Universe?

For once, a promoted “major announcement” was actually major. Per The Man — who, as mentioned in the blurb, hasn’t been on Raw in a month — she’s vacating the Raw Women’s Championship and handing it over to Ms. Money in the Bank, Asuka, due to a real-life pregnancy.



You can watch a clip of the announcement below.

And then, the emotional final line: “You go and be a warrior, ’cause I’m gonna go be a mother.”

Lynch’s title reign comes to an end at 399 days, dating back to her WrestleMania main event victory over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on (technically) April 8 of last year. In her personal life, Lynch has been taking on more movie and TV rolls including a guest spot on Billions and an unidentified role in an upcoming Marvel film. She also announced her engagement to fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins back in August.

Congratulations to Becky for the blessed life event, with a monster title run to boot.