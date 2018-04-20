Becky Lynch’s Quinoa Saga Is The Best Storyline In WWE

#WWE
04.20.18 26 mins ago

Twitter

It’s no secret that Becky Lynch is one of the most entertaining wrestlers you can name right now. The sad thing is that the bulk of Lynch’s incredible displays of dorkiness and personality largely happen off of Raw and Smackdown.

The Mixed Match Challenge was a recent chance for Lynch to shine, and shine she did. But it’s her social media accounts and the WWE YouTube exclusives where she really gets to strut her stuff as one of the most likable and goofiest characters on the roster – and one of the best actors, to boot.

Lynch’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have legions of followers and have racked up dozens of ongoing inside jokes. She doesn’t just use social media for challenging Cris Cyborg to fights, you know.

Her “tea” gesture and inside joke with Charlotte Flair has only appeared on actual WWE television maybe once or twice, and only fleetingly, but it has proven popular enough to warrant becoming one of WWE’s official collectible pin sets at this year’s WrestleMania.

And of course, since day one, we’ve known all about Lynch’s propensity to get thee to a punnery.

Lynch hasn’t been showcased a lot in the past few months, and she stayed put on the Smackdown Live roster in the recent two-night Superstar Shake-Up. But somehow, she’s managed to create her own amazing storyline following WrestleMania, and it honestly couldn’t be better.

If you’ll recall, on the Smackdown after WrestleMania, the IIconics debuted and beat down Flair, leaving her vulnerable to Carmella’s successful Money in the Bank cash-in. When the title change took place, Lynch – in canon and behind the scenes one of Flair’s best friends – was flooded with fans wondering where the heck she was while the now-former Smackdown Women’s Champion was being pillar to post and losing her title.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHSMACKDOWN LIVEWWE

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 22 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 4 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 6 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP