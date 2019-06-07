The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Best Of The Super Jr. 26, The Final

06.07.19 36 mins ago

Previously on NJPW: Juice Robinson got crabby about New Japan’s latest knife enthusiast, Taichi introduced us to a loveable pipe enthusiast, and Sho and Shingo faced off in a battle of bodybuilding enthusiasts.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW shows on Fridays on AXS TV.

And now, the best and worst of the final Best of the Super Juniors 26 show from June 5, 2019, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

