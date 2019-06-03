NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s final Best of the Super Juniors show on June 5 got extra buzz this year when it was announced as the show AEW‘s Jon Moxley will debut for the company, challenging for Juice Robinson’s IWGP United States Championship. The card also features another significant heavyweight division match: Hiroshi Tanahashi returning from injury to face his established enemy, Jay White. But though these matches include some big names, it’s the final match of the twenty-sixth iteration of NJPW’s junior heavyweight tournament between Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi that carries the most weight and is most likely to steal the show.

When Shingo Takagi debuted for NJPW last fall as a new member of Los Ingobernables de Japon, he immediately seemed too big for the junior heavyweight tag team scene. Not only was he literally bigger than almost all of the juniors, but he held such a higher profile position in Dragon Gate, his home promotion since his wrestling career began in 2004.

However, it soon became clear that bigger things were in store for Takagi in New Japan. He was clearly the star of the triple threat match in which he and Bushi won the tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 13, and his one-on-one rivalry with Roppongi 3K’s Sho became a show-stealer. His combination of impressive in-ring skill, charming machismo, and, no doubt, booking by a large wrestling company that has made him look like a million bucks, has contributed to him being recently voted the twelfth most popular wrestler in Japan. And by the time the blocks for Best of the Super Juniors were announced, meaning Takagi would finally be in singles competition, it was very notable that he had not been pinned or submitted since arriving in NJPW about seven months earlier.