The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Destruction In Beppu 2018

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Davey Boy Smith Jr. returned with the world’s most baffling hairstyle, Ishii proved that he has the strongest skull on earth and/or terrible brain damage, and Taguchi revealed that somehow in-ring helmets have been legal this whole time.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

And now, the best and worst of Destruction in Beppu from September 17, 2018.