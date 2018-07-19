The Best And Worst Of NJPW: G1 Climax 28, Part 1

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Top talent competed in exhibition tag matches, the United States Championship was freed from the clutches of the emo edgelord by the heroic rave idiot, and the Guerrillas of Destiny brought their dad to kick Kenny Omega’s ass.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

And now, the best and worst of the first two nights (July 14-15, 2018) of G1 Climax 28. (I know we started with three nights in a row, but so much good wrestling happened and so much was set in motion on these first two shows that the 16th is getting it’s own separate article.)