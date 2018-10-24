The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Super Junior Tag League 2018, 10/19-20

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Roppongi 3K got their groove back, Shingo Takagi was definitely in the wrong weight class but we love him anyway, and Tanahashi saved Okada but it wasn’t a big deal, you guys, stop making a big deal about it, jeez.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett on AXS.

And now, the best and worst of… remember how during Best of the Super Juniors they filmed the tournament matches from the untelevised shows on the tour and uploaded them to New Japan World later? This is the best and worst of the Super Junior Tag League matches filmed like that from the October 19 show in Hiroshima and the October 20 show in Uwajima.

I thought the matches from these shows were mostly that mid-tier level of good match I mentioned when writing about the first round of Super Junior Tag League in my last column. This tournament is full of good wrestlers, the thirty-minute limit gives then enough time to have matches with substance without going too long, and the round robin format allows for some surprising match results. But also, none of these matches were on live New Japan shows; they were the only filmed matches on otherwise house shows and were never the main event of these shows, so it’s not shocking they didn’t have the same urgency of the main and semi-main event tag matches from the bigger deal Road to Power Struggle events.