Previously on the Best and Worst of Stardom: There has never been a Best and Worst of Stardom before! I’m doing this one-off Best and Worst of Stardom’s empty arena show, the amazingly named No People Gate, because the reason this show had no audience, COVID-19, is the same reason I don’t have anything to review in the first half of this month. As far as I know, this is not the beginning of a regular Stardom column on With Spandex, just an article about a unique and very accessible wrestling show. What Was No People Gate And Why Were There No People At It? The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of many wrestling shows in Japan, especially in the first two weeks of March, a time period in which the Prime Minister called for the cancellation of public events. Some companies still ran their shows but offered refunds to people who couldn’t go because of the outbreak. New Japan Pro Wrestling scrapped shows and streamed some talk show-style programs with wrestlers. Other companies combined creativity, public-health-consciousness, and still having wrestling matches in their responses to the situation and held no-audience shows. The DDT family of promotions embraced this the most and has held several empty dojo shows already, including Tokyo Joshi Pro Wresting’s one-day tournament for free barbeque, which you can watch the first hour of on YouTube here. World Wonder Ring Stardom – the biggest women’s wrestling company in Japan, the promotion where Io Shirai and Kairi Sane spent most of their pre-WWE careers, the promotion WWE tried to buy and Bushiroad actually bought in 2019 – is so far the only promotion to hold a no-audience show in a regular wrestling venue (Korakuen Hall) during this time, and they put it all on YouTube for free. This was a smart way for Stardom to keep the goodwill of existing fans and potentially attract some new fans. For those who have been watching this promotion on Stardom World, it was also just about the weirdest possible way to finally get to see a live broadcast of a Stardom show. You can watch the event in its entirety here: Now, with the show’s background out of the way, here’s the Best and Worst of Stardom No People Gate.

Best: Joshi Thunder Liger (Subheading used with permission of @AHROOMEE, who came up with it!) A minor highlight of No People Gate was Jushin Thunder Liger sitting in on commentary, the show’s biggest connection to its brother in Bushiroad. I don’t speak Japanese so I couldn’t understand what he was saying, but I loved his enthusiasm. The shockingly tan retired wrestler seemed so sincerely into the show with his immediate enthusiasm for Death Yama-san and Natsu Sumire, acting psyched to catch Mayu Iwatani’s wristband, and responding to her “Good evening!” after the main event. Liger came off like a genuine fan and helped warm up the odd atmosphere of an empty Korakuen Hall. Mostly Best: The Three Skins Of Saya Iida No People Gate kicked off with a low-key, mostly comedic opener. I don’t think the battle royal bad for what it was, but it did make me wish the show was opening with something with higher energy. However, I appreciate that it took the audience straight to the deep end of the pool of the potential weirdness that is an empty arena show. Welcome to No People Gate! Here’s Death Yama-san and our 4-foot-9 standout rookie! Along with Natsu Sumire’s shenanigans, surprise guest Mima Shimoda, and some quality normal wrestling between Konami and Tam Nakano, the battle royal’s biggest highlight was said four-foot-nine standout rookie, with Saya Iida going full Mick Foley and entering the match three times as herself and winning the thing. Super Strong Saya Machine calling out Natsuko Tora was initially a confusing moment, but their ensuing singles match worked well for both of them. It made Tora, the new leader of Oedo Tai who it turned it was not actually having a title match later, look cool, and showed Iida putting in a good effort in the stage of her career that’s all about putting in good effort and mostly losing so it’ll be more satisfying when she starts winning more often.

Worst: Arisa Hoshiki Is Canceled The most disappointing part of this show was the part of it that didn’t happen: the Wonder of Stardom Championship match between Arisa Hoshiki and Natsuko Tora, which everyone thought was still going to happen until No People Gate was already underway. This was a really promising match, especially because the champ, Hoshiki, has been on a hot streak lately, and an increasingly murderous one. But she apparently couldn’t participate in the show at the last minute and that’s why that short match between Tora and Iida happened. Without Hoshiki vs. Tora on the card, this show that could easily draw new viewers to Stardom didn’t have a substantial singles match in the typical Stardom style.I have plenty of positive things to say about the lumberjack match, but it’s worth pointing out it wasn’t the type of thing Stardom does very often. So if you watched No People Gate out of curiosity and want to see a more normal present-day Stardom one v. one match, I’d recommend Arisa Hoshiki vs. Tam Nakano from last year, Hana Kimura vs. Giulia, Mayu Iwatani vs. Takumi Iroha, or a Momo Watanabe vs. Jungle Kyona match. Best: Squad Girls The first scheduled, non-comedy match of the night was Tokyo Cyber Squad (Hana Kimura and Jungle Kyona) vs. Donna del Mundo (Giulia and Maika) and it was both a cool match on its own and one that introduced a promising next step in the TCS vs. DDM feud. Kimura and Giulia started feuding at the end of last year, leading to a singles match on Stardom’s last show of 2019, and their hate is clearing still alive. But though Kimura looks like a star in this match and everyone plays a substantial role, Kyona comes out of it with the biggest standout performance after she gets the win over Maika with her always awesome Kinniku Buster. The post-match segment sets up that Kyona vs. Giulia will happen at some point in the future, and I’m into the idea of that match and of these factions continuing to feud. The fun, cyberpunk established-in-Stardom army so far have had good chemistry with the very serious outsiders (Guilia a newbie from Ice Ribbon; Syuri, who wasn’t on this show, a freelancer and MMA fighter; Maika from Taka Michinoku’s Just Tap Out.) Kimura and Giulia still feel like natural arch-enemies, and if the angle continues long enough to include Konami and Kyona having matches Maika and Syuri as well as Giulia, it could provide some of the most exciting stuff in Stardom this year.