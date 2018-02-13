The Best And Worst Of NJPW: The New Beginning In Osaka

Previously on NJPW: Togi Makabe suddenly became super cool, Jay White made everyone miserable, and Sanada stepped his game up.
And now, the Best and Worst of The New Beginning In Osaka, which is the fifth show in the New Beginning cycle, so a lot of this stuff isn’t that new anymore!
That was the best Sanada match since he beat Tanahashi, no?
No Ishii? Damn.
I just want to see Ishii, Makabe, and Suzuki fight forever.
And it’s hard to believe that Sanada is the same guy who languished in TNA as part of Janes Storm’s Mr. Pibb version of a wrasslin Southern cult family.
That sentence deserves a pulitzer
I’m so glad we’re getting these, and your writing is really great.
Makabe flipping the double birds and screaming “FUCK YOU!!!” has been part of his shtick for a while. That, his Guy Fieri hair and his Marvelous granny panties.
Great write up. Please keep doing them. I have nothing further to add except that few things in the world make me smile more than Minoru Suzuki assaulting a Young Lion. I may have issues.
“and even yells “F*ck you!” IN ENGLISH at the guy.”
Makabe does that a lot, it’s his signature taunt.
This was great. So glad someone is doing this wonderful work.
I mostly came here to say, since there’s no Best and Worst of New Beginning In Sapporo…can someone please explain to me the logic behind Dave Meltzer giving Omega/White a measly THREE AND THREE QUARTERS STARS?!
Also…
“The beginning is what you expect from an Okada match, but what you expect from an Okada match is some of the best.”
As a NJPW n00b I wasn’t clear what you meant by this. My impressions of Okada in the handful of matches I’ve seen is that he is amazing and tough as nails even though he no-sells a little too much more my tastes but it seems to be kind of a part of his character in a way that makes it forgivable most of the time. I’m just a stickler for realism in that way.
The logic is that Omega/White was very good, but not great; amazingly, Omega IS capable of having matches that are just okay to good. He doesn’t automatically get 4 stars or higher because of what he’s done over the past couple years.
Like…I’m not saying this as some kind of huge Omega mark. I don’t have a very high opinion of Okada/Omega. But this match was solidly five stars IMO and I can’t fathom how anyone could possibly give it less than 4 1/2. It *was* great. It was beyond great. I don’t understand how anyone could think otherwise.
Ahhhh, I see. Clearly you are from a different dimension that produced a very different, far superior Omega/White match, because no one would give the match from this dimension 5 stars. Must’ve gotten our wires crossed on that one.
Oh. OK. So you’re an asshole. Got it.
Omega/White was fine, just fine. The reason was not Omega, it was White he’s been……a wrestler that exists. Honestly, that’s the only thing I can say about him.
As far as Okada and selling goes, completely disagree. Watch the Suzuki/Okada match from last year’s New Beginning if you’d like a masterclass.
OK, the Osprey vs Hiromu match might have been the best match. But the problem with Osprey, he’s good, too good. He needs someone else who can match his speed, otherwise his matches just become a farse as he does nothing but flip around his bewildered opponent, he needs to learn to tone it down a bit. Luckily Hiromu can, so this was a good much. But Hiromu should have won that title back, pound for pound he’s one of the all round best wrestlers in the world.
But anyway, good write up, keep the NJPW stuff coming!