Looks Like Big Cass Could Be In Big Trouble For Going Off Script

Notable tall WWE guy Big Cass has been feuding with notable goat/GOAT Daniel Bryan since he returned from injury, to mixed reception. One moment that left many unimpressed was the pre-Backlash Smackdown Live segment in which Cass called out a little person dressed as Bryan, then beat up this impersonator. In case you missed it, this segment is preserved, in edited form, on WWE’s YouTube channel:
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that WWE management was unhappy with the skit, although for different reasons than WWE fans. It was edited out of that clip, but Cass punched the fake D-Bry several times after hitting him with a big boot. Apparently Cass was only scripted to hit that first move, but felt that he needed to take the beatdown further, and even took the issue to Vince McMahon. McMahon and other management figures maintained that he should just do the boot… but Cass punched his fellow performer on the live show anyway.
I can see Big Cass’s point, from a creative perspective. If you have to do an offensive segment with a little person to get heel heat, why not get the most heat you can? However, I can’t imagine Cass is in a position where he can get away with going against direct orders from Vince & co. We’ll see if he learns his lesson, or if sticking to the script is something that can’t be taught.
Whoever wrote the segment should be in Big Trouble.
Did Emily get hired back? I’m confused.
And Cass is a moron. If you get a straight up “no” and you’re as low on the totem pole as he is, you sure don’t do it.
Brandon mentioned on Twitter that they managed to work it out so she could be re-hired.
All I can say is YAAAAAA!!!!! (Now let her write either RAW or Smackdown B&W)
I get wanting to get as much heat as possible, but it was a “beat up the little person” segment, already one of the lowest common denominators WWE still pulls from time to time, so I don’t understand why he felt this was his Golgotha.
Gotta love the WWE and its inanity.
“How about a segment with a little person dressed as Daniel Bryan? You know, to make the point that Bryan is small?”
“Yeah!”
“How about Cass viciously kicks the little person?”
“Yeah!”
“How about Cass punches the little person?”
“Now you’re being ridiculous.”
That’s bad news. I bet he gets demoted down to Medium Cass.
Ahaha here’s his new introduction, “This is Medium Cass and he’s six foot ten and you can teach that… Cause he’s learned his lesson, hasn’t he?” *Medium Cass nods head in agreement*
Yay! Emily’s back! Pratt-falls forever!