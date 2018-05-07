The Best And Worst Of WWE Backlash 2018

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Backlash: AJ Styles lost a match because he got his leg trapped in a hole on the announce table and Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship. Could this year’s show be even worse? The answer will not surprise you!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Backlash for May 6, 2018.