Booker T Says The nWo ‘Almost Singlehandedly Ruined The Business’

Booker T stood toe to toe against the New World Order through his run in WCW and for a time, in WWE. Though Booker T was one of the nWo’s greatest foes, all the battles he had with the heel supergroup culminated in a brief run with the WWE version of the nWo, which WWE fans don’t remember half as well as Booker T’s time alongside his tag partner Goldust.

After two weeks, Booker was famously superkicked out of the group by Shawn Michaels after his service wore thin. There’s a long line of inconsequential nWo members, and next to, like, Vincent, Booker T might’ve had the least impact of all.

In a visit to The Sam Roberts Podcast, Booker T broke down why he thought the nWo was close to ruining wrestling, and was problematic for another, face-palming reason. In other words, he was probably fine wearing the iconic black and white shirt for just 14 days.