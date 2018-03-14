Braun Stowman Has A Lot Of Opinions About His Traveling Partner, Bray Wyatt

03.14.18 34 mins ago

Braun Strowman might be the most popular wrestler in WWE. In fact, scratch that, he might just be the most popular wrestler in the world right now, thanks to his propensity for ruining lives and objects alike via feats of freakish strength.

Strowman, who two weeks ago won a match where the weapons of choice were an orchestral bass and a piano, and who this week tore through the Raw tag team roster and managed to win a shot at The Bar at WrestleMania, is white hot. The fact that most fans barely raised an eyebrow at one man declaring himself a tag team just further puts everyone on notice: it’s Braun’s world, and the rest of us are just paying rent.

However, when it comes to dream matches for Strowman, he hasn’t had a chance to have the one of his choosing just yet. During an interview with CBS Detroit on Monday morning, Strowman revealed that his road dog (not to be confused with his Road Dogg, who is running Smackdown Live) is Bray Wyatt, and it’s Bray Wyatt who he’d most like to have a rivalry with one day.

