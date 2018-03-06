USA Network

If you’ve watched WWE Raw over the past year or so, you know that Braun Strowman is the best thing about the show, the company, and probably life in general right now.

Strowman has wowed us all with his numerous feats of strength, but a couple of weeks ago he sparked an instant-classic feud with Elias when he appeared in an instant-classic segment to strum an orchestral bass like a guitar and then smash Elias over the back with said orchestral bass.

To ramp things up this week, WWE.com advertised on Monday that Raw would feature a “Symphony of Destruction” match between the two men, which would later be upgraded to a Falls Count Anywhere Symphony of Destruction match. No one really knew what that sort of match would entail, but pretty much everyone guessed it would involve Strowman smashing lots of instruments. Guess what: we were right!