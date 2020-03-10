Braun Strowman Offers A PSA As WWE Takes Precautions Against Coronavirus

With fear of the coronavirus still rampant around the world, concerts, festivals and sporting events are being cancelled as people do their best to avoid big crowds where the virus could easily spread. Despite multiple cases of coronavirus in Tampa, Florida, where the event is due to be held in less than four weeks, WWE is understandably reluctant to cancel their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 36. But as the build to Mania continues apace, the company is making some efforts.

According to PWInsider, WWE has instituted a “no touching” rule for Superstar signings and appearances. Sasha Banks was recently seen complying with the new rule by wearing blue latex gloves at an appearance at Footaction: