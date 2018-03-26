WWE

Braun Strowman likes to eat. A lot. You don’t become the Monster Among Men by eating like a normal human being, so this should come as little surprise.

Where some wrestlers and professional athletes have transitioned into a strict dietary regimen that prevents them from taking in the joys of fast food, Strowman is more than happy to hammer back some Wendy’s grilled chicken and giant Chipotle bowls. He does expect his fast food to live up to its name, however, and be fast.

Strowman took to Twitter on Sunday night to express his frustration with Wendy’s for not being prompt with his grilled chicken on multiple occasions over the past two weeks, saying Alexa Bliss was calming him down but he wanted the restaurant to #GetTheseHands.