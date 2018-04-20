Braun Strowman Believes He’ll Land In The WWE Hall Of Fame One Day

WWE

It’s safe to say that Braun Strowman is one of the absolute most popular professional wrestlers in the world right now. The Monster Among Men lives up to his nickname in most ways you can imagine, from intimidating chain restaurants for not stocking enough food, to flipping over semi trucks, to even being the real-life son of the Babe Ruth of softball.

But although Strowman’s popularity is verging on being a phenomenon, his success in his short wrestling career doesn’t have many tangible accolades. Since emerging from absolute obscurity in his WWE debut – bypassing the usual seasoning on the independent scene or even in NXT – Strowman has only held one championship. And he held that championship for less than 24 hours. And it happened just a couple of weeks ago.

Yes, the Raw Tag Team Championship that he captured with the “assistance” of small child Nicholas at WrestleMania 34 (much to Steve Austin’s chagrin) was Strowman’s first title run. He gleefully surrendered the titles the next night on Raw, and one presumes he’ll move on to bigger and better things.

Strowman will, of course (barring something horrible) end up being a multiple time world champion, and the first of those reigns will probably come this year. But despite his lack of titles and accolades, and despite the fact that his career has only spanned two and a half years (and his current popularity and singles run began just in July of 2016), he has lofty goals for his future.