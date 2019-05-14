Bray Wyatt’s New Look Comes From A Horror Legend

05.14.19 2 days ago

WWE

We knew something creepy was going to happen on Firefly Fun House last night, and sure enough, something did. I don’t mean the fact that Ramblin’ Rabbit is back from the dead with a suitably Beric Dondarrion-esque bandaid over his eye. The big reveal of the segment was the look of Bray’s new “dark side” persona, a terrifying masked clown with a stretched out smile. We don’t know exactly what comes next, but it seems clear that this dual identity will enable him to play an intimidating character who can wrestle matches, while also maintaining his sweater-wearing kids’ show host persona.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTFIREFLY FUNHOUSEtom saviniWWEWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP