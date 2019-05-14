Bray Wyatt’s New Look Comes From A Horror Legend

WWE

We knew something creepy was going to happen on Firefly Fun House last night, and sure enough, something did. I don’t mean the fact that Ramblin’ Rabbit is back from the dead with a suitably Beric Dondarrion-esque bandaid over his eye. The big reveal of the segment was the look of Bray’s new “dark side” persona, a terrifying masked clown with a stretched out smile. We don’t know exactly what comes next, but it seems clear that this dual identity will enable him to play an intimidating character who can wrestle matches, while also maintaining his sweater-wearing kids’ show host persona.