Watch Bray Wyatt’s Bizarre New Persona’s Debut From WWE Raw

WWE Raw

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE with a repackaged character has been in the works for quite some time.

He was scheduled to wrestle against Finn Bálor as Sister Abigail in 2017 before a bout with viral meningitis pulled him from the TLC match. Then, he was due for another reported character change after getting tossed into the Lake of Reincarnation as part of Ultimate Deletion. Shortly after that, he appeared again on television as the same old Bray Wyatt, just Matt Hardy’s tag team partner in this scenario. He disappeared after a short run with Hardy, last appearing on television in August 2018.

So when a laughing, coughing bird in a box and a cackling doll in a rocking chair popped up on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania, the natural assumption was Wyatt had finally turned a corner and was headed toward that long-anticipated character shift. To say we weren’t expecting what happened next would be an understatement.