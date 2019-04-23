Watch Bray Wyatt’s Bizarre New Persona’s Debut From WWE Raw

04.22.19 20 mins ago

WWE Raw

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE with a repackaged character has been in the works for quite some time.

He was scheduled to wrestle against Finn Bálor as Sister Abigail in 2017 before a bout with viral meningitis pulled him from the TLC match. Then, he was due for another reported character change after getting tossed into the Lake of Reincarnation as part of Ultimate Deletion. Shortly after that, he appeared again on television as the same old Bray Wyatt, just Matt Hardy’s tag team partner in this scenario. He disappeared after a short run with Hardy, last appearing on television in August 2018.

So when a laughing, coughing bird in a box and a cackling doll in a rocking chair popped up on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania, the natural assumption was Wyatt had finally turned a corner and was headed toward that long-anticipated character shift. To say we weren’t expecting what happened next would be an understatement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTWWEWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP