WWE Network

Monday night’s Ultimate Deletion match provided two clues to the future of WWE programming. The first being that fans will absolutely be seeing more of those Ultimate Deletion matches in all of their B-movie glory, and the other is that the loser of the match, Bray Wyatt, is rumored to be receiving a much-needed character reboot. His carcass was never found in the Lake of Reincarnation, after all.

If you’re a fan of The Eater of Worlds, you’ve been dying for some sort of change when it came to Wyatt’s onscreen persona. The character reached far beyond its expiration date without any sort of grand payoff to it. The promos got old, the feuds were nonsensical, and sadly what was one of the hottest gimmicks in wrestling just a couple of years ago had fizzled out. We won’t even discuss the Sister Abigail stuff.

Which might have been one of the motivations for the Ultimate Deletion match in the first place. Fans have been aching for a change in the Wyatt character for a long time, and ever since he lost the WWE Championship last year, especially, things have been grim for the former leader of the Wyatt Family.