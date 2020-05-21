Britt Baker And Two Other Wrestlers May Be Injured After AEW Dynamite

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was one of the more exciting shows in the no-crowd pandemic era of wrestling, but unfortunately some of that excitement may have come at the expense of some of the performers’ bodies. It seemed pretty clear to anyone watching closely that three wrestlers got hurt over the course of the show, and today we can offer a few more details about their situations.

Fenix dove to the outside after his match with Orange Cassidy, but none of the wrestlers brawling out there managed to really catch his weight, and he was seen falling directly to the ground, where a referee quickly checked up on him. According to Bryan Alvarez at the Wrestling Observer, Fenix is just “banged up” and still expected to compete in the Ladder Match at Double or Nothing on Saturday.