Brock Lesnar Will Reportedly Have A Meeting With WWE Brass Hours Before SummerSlam

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Vince McMahon #Brock Lesnar #WWE
Associate Editor
08.15.18

Youtube

Brock Lesnar’s future is still up in the air, as he might get put in a situation where he has to decide between sticking with WWE or returning to UFC and continuing his mixed martial arts career. At the very least, Lesnar seems eager to do the latter, but a report indicated that he had a meeting with Vince McMahon recently in which he said he wants to do both.

It would be physically demanding, sure, but with how infrequently he wrestles and with how he’d top off at two fights in the octagon, it’s not crazy to see him doing this. It’s still a huge decision, though, and WWE brass sounds like it wants to continue talking through things with The Beast Incarnate.

On the latest wrestling edition of the Fired Up podcast, Joe Peisich reported that Lesnar is slated to sit down with “the head honchos” during a backstage meeting before SummerSlam.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Vince McMahon#Brock Lesnar#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARvince mcmahonWWEWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP