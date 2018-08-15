Youtube

Brock Lesnar’s future is still up in the air, as he might get put in a situation where he has to decide between sticking with WWE or returning to UFC and continuing his mixed martial arts career. At the very least, Lesnar seems eager to do the latter, but a report indicated that he had a meeting with Vince McMahon recently in which he said he wants to do both.

It would be physically demanding, sure, but with how infrequently he wrestles and with how he’d top off at two fights in the octagon, it’s not crazy to see him doing this. It’s still a huge decision, though, and WWE brass sounds like it wants to continue talking through things with The Beast Incarnate.

On the latest wrestling edition of the Fired Up podcast, Joe Peisich reported that Lesnar is slated to sit down with “the head honchos” during a backstage meeting before SummerSlam.