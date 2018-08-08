Rumors have been swirling about how soon Brock Lesnar will leave WWE to focus on his UFC return. After all, he’s already rejoined their drug testing pool, not to mention showing up at a UFC show to challenge champion Daniel Cormier in a very pro wrestling manner. With all of that, plus the way WWE is building him as an out-of-control monster on the road to SummerSlam, most of us have been expecting him to drop the Universal Championship at that show, or the next night on RAW, and pretty much be out the door.
According to Joe Peisich on the Fired Up podcast, however, that may not be the plan. Per Ringside News, here’s what Peisich had to say about a recent meeting between Lesnar and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:
I’ll break some news. Brock Lesnar last week had a meeting with Vince and the higher ups with WWE and he has told them that he wants to work with both.
He wants to work with WWE and UFC. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, but if Brock does not lose the title at SummerSlam you could see him working for both WWE and UFC. Like I said, I don’t know how that works but he wants to work for both.
Would it be worth the risk for Vince to keep the belt on Lesnar so he is still the Universal Champion when Brock fights DC? If Cormier is routed, could you imagine the bragging rights that a pro-wrestler (VINCE’S PRO-WRESTLING CHAMPION) defeated the UFC Heavyweight Champion?
Fuck that, let Brock take his ass whipping at Summerslam, go to UFC, win the belt, then come back at Wrestlemania where you have some fucking control.
If Cormier cleans his clock then you just buried your whole roster, (though there will at least be a talking point about how protected Brock is in WWE, not that anyone would actually make it).
Nonsense psuedo-insider hogwash. They clearly have a plan in place as is evident with Brock’s appearance and actual participation at a UFC event – he ALREADY IS working with both!
He wants to double dip because he knows WWE can afford it, shocking
Not that I blame him
Ugh. Goddamit. So they just shit on Roman and the rest of the roster again? Pull the goddamn trigger on Roman so we don’t ever have to go through this shit again. PLEASE.
uhhh…he didn’t say he wants to work for WWE as champion. ;)
It would be the perfect encapsulation of modern day WWE if Lesnar drops the WWE Universal title in a garbage can at a UFC event