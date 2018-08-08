Brock Lesnar Reportedly Had An Important Meeting About His Future With Vince McMahon

08.08.18 3 hours ago 7 Comments

WWE

Rumors have been swirling about how soon Brock Lesnar will leave WWE to focus on his UFC return. After all, he’s already rejoined their drug testing pool, not to mention showing up at a UFC show to challenge champion Daniel Cormier in a very pro wrestling manner. With all of that, plus the way WWE is building him as an out-of-control monster on the road to SummerSlam, most of us have been expecting him to drop the Universal Championship at that show, or the next night on RAW, and pretty much be out the door.

According to Joe Peisich on the Fired Up podcast, however, that may not be the plan. Per Ringside News, here’s what Peisich had to say about a recent meeting between Lesnar and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

I’ll break some news. Brock Lesnar last week had a meeting with Vince and the higher ups with WWE and he has told them that he wants to work with both.

He wants to work with WWE and UFC. I don’t know how that’s going to happen, but if Brock does not lose the title at SummerSlam you could see him working for both WWE and UFC. Like I said, I don’t know how that works but he wants to work for both.

