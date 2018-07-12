WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has spent more time in the Octagon than the squared circle recently after he showed up at UFC 226 to challenge new UFC heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier to a fight in the future.
That bout can’t take place until January at the earliest because Lesnar just re-entered into the USADA drug testing pool, but his return to UFC is already having a ripple effect in WWE. The Monday after Lesnar’s UFC run-in, he was nowhere to be found on Monday Night Raw, and not only was he not on the bill but his name wasn’t even mentioned.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was a purposeful omission that came from the mind of Vince McMahon. Per the Observer, McMahon told everyone backstage Lesnar’s name wasn’t to be mentioned to keep focus on the build to Extreme Rules and they won’t mention his name until it’s deemed to be beneficial to them. The thought, apparently, is to turn fans against Lesnar, again, by insinuating he’s turning their back on him in hopes that they can finally get people to side with Roman Reigns in their SummerSlam matchup.
This is basically a redux of their program ahead of WrestleMania, where Reigns constantly harped on Lesnar’s absentee status as a champion, but that didn’t work as hoped and ultimately Lesnar retained in brutal, bloody fashion. It’s clear there wasn’t a lesson learned from that by WWE and they’ll continue trying to go to the “loyalty” card to get fans on Roman’s side, which seems like a futile effort at this point.
Don’t mention Brock, but do the excessive pull apart brawl he always does when he’s not bouncing up & down in the ring
Well, they’re smart to make him an afterthought if they want fans to be done with him. Unfortunately, it’s still for Reigns’ benefit. It’s pathetic that they are so hell-bent on getting Reigns the title and having people cheer, they have to actually destroy the current titleholder.
Vince: “Maybe if Reigns wins the title from a non-entity whom people have grown to hate, they might not boo him as loudly!”
HHH: “Well, we could also just let Rollins or Strowman win it…”
Vince: “Ha ha ha. That’s why you’re only in charge of NXT, my friend.”
We keep rolling back this argument of “Vince is a genius promoter” … but … even putting aside for a moment that ~half his ideas are nakedly idiotic …. this Reigns plan (which we’re on maybe version 7 of) is so ill-considered and so stubbornly unable to even *consider* the environment in which its happening and basic crowd psychology that it really should call into question his entire career. Unless he’s literally going senile.
Let Reigns go full heel, let Reigns go full heel. Like immediately after beating Brock have him cut a “you guys can stick it!” promo after winning. Six months he’ll be cheered through the roof.
As long as we’re able to get info like this and know that they’re still pushing for Roman to be the selected corporate guy people will not be happy. I’m agreeing with @Amaterasu’s Son in Reigns going heel, even possibly corporate heel. Quit having him pretend like “the world is against him” and let him eat up the hate. EAT IT!!!