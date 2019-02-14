The build to WCW Halloween Havoc 1998 involved The Ultimate Warrior appearing to Hollywood Hogan in a mirror (that everyone except Eric Bischoff could see), but unless someone is truly messing with us, it almost involved something worse: Buff Bagwell dying in a plane crash and coming back as a ghost.
On this week’s episode of Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, former WCW ring announcer Penzer brought up the proposed angle to Buff and discussed it at length, from the fact that they were gonna work a plane crash death and not tell anyone it was fake, to a ghostly run-in on wires.
Here’s an excerpt from the discussion, which has to be read and also probably heard to be believed:
This is the best thing I will read all day. I can’t believe these guys were actual competition for wwe and it amazes me that noone else has even come close. Maybe running a wrestling company is harder than I think.
Wcw wasted an unfathomable amount of money. Nitro (and wcw in general but nitro in particular) hasn’t aged well. It was just never a polished product, which is weird considering the money behind it. Raw, post Manhattan center, has always looked really good.
That Lil’ Naitch ref bump is gold.
In the Guy Evans Nitro book (which, if you’re a fan of WCW and Nitro I’d definitely recommend reading even if it gets really granular about the financial details) apparently Bischoff also wanted to work the boys with his death. Bischoff had his pilot’s license and wanted to do an angle where he crashed in Mexico (?). WCW brass wouldn’t let him because they worried about the legitimate media attention.