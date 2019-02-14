WWE Network

The build to WCW Halloween Havoc 1998 involved The Ultimate Warrior appearing to Hollywood Hogan in a mirror (that everyone except Eric Bischoff could see), but unless someone is truly messing with us, it almost involved something worse: Buff Bagwell dying in a plane crash and coming back as a ghost.

On this week’s episode of Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, former WCW ring announcer Penzer brought up the proposed angle to Buff and discussed it at length, from the fact that they were gonna work a plane crash death and not tell anyone it was fake, to a ghostly run-in on wires.

Here’s an excerpt from the discussion, which has to be read and also probably heard to be believed: