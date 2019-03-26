YouTube

Here’s something you probably never expected to read: former 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, a man who once beat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to a bloody pulp inside the octagon, will follow up his 26-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou back in February by joining the world of Mexican professional wrestling and competing at one of lucha libre’s biggest shows of the year due to a dispute with a dancing skeleton and a psychotic clown.

Velasquez showed up at the Triplemania press conference in Mexico City on Tuesday, and revealed that he’ll be able to participate in the event despite still being under contract to UFC.

Here’s what the Observer had to say about the press conference, featuring a brief explanation of Velasquez pulling a Ronda Rousey and calling wrestling fake to build heat for the show.