Carmella Opened Up About Working With R-Truth

As I said in the Best and Worst of TLC, Carmella was the hero of the Mixed Match Challenge, and R-Truth played a huge role in building her up as a likable babyface, which reflects really well on him too. In a recent interview with Metro, Carmella spoke about her experiences in the tournament and specifically about what it’s like working with R-Truth:

Oh my gosh it’s been so much fun! Before it started I was one of the most hated people in the company, everyone hated Carmella and I was such a brat. A few weeks later and suddenly everyone is cheering me because I’m with R-Truth. It was unreal and I couldn’t believe it. It’s definitely bought out a different side to Carmella which has been so much fun. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and we won the whole thing. Now we both get to be number 30 in the Royal Rumble.

I didn’t know him that well before we started this whole thing but he’s such an easygoing guy. It’s been really fun getting to know him, and honestly, how you see us on TV is how we are in real life. We finish each others sentences, we’re so silly and we have turned into such good friends. I feel super lucky, he’s a great, great guy and he’s not afraid to make a fool out of himself and have a good time. Every opportunity he gets he embraces it and makes the most of it. That’s something everyone in this company can learn from it. Never think you’re too good for a role, and never take yourself too seriously.