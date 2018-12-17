The Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: A case of the mumps broke out in WWE, causing Bray Wyatt to get removed from the card at the last minute and replaced with AJ Styles in a match against Finn Bálor. Thanks, mumps! Thumps! Also on the show, Kurt Angle joined The Shield, Enzo Amore as Cruiserweight Champion was a thing, and Alexa Bliss got smacked on her biscuit butt.
Here’s the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, originally aired on December 16, 2018.
| Best: Everything About The Cruiserweight
| Championship Match Except The Face
| That It Was On The Pre-Show Again
I’ll give you a Heel Yeah for that typo.
One of my favorite parts of the main event was Becky audibly saying on camera “closer, closer” to Asuka to move the ladder, and then Asuka’s just like, I got this, and throws her farther than expected
It’s funny what Brandon wrote about Charlotte stepping out of her dad’s shadow, because there was one point in that match, after taking that table shot from Becky, where she never reminded me more of her dad. I dunno, it was just the expression on her face and the way hair was messed up. I felt like I was looking at 1989 Ric Flair.
But yeah, for me Charlotte is the star of that match. Love Becky, really happy for Asuka, and the whole match was incredible, but Charlotte ruled. Hope she doesn’t have to totally roll over for Rousey.
Ignoring the ridiculousness of Asuka not seeing Flair coming on the spear into the barricade, when they final got around to showing the replay showing the run-up. Holy moly, she was like a missile. Finally a devastating spear from her. And it was amazing!
yep to all this
I thought Charlotte legitimately concussed herself twice and broke her ribs last night. God I love wrestling.
Jesus was that table spot brutal. After Becky hit it, I thought for sure Becky must have landed only her leg on Charlotte and let her butt hit the table first just so she wouldn’t break every rib in Charlotte’s body. And then they showed the replays and Becky pretty much just straight up landed with all her weight on Charlotte. That was nuts.
I was somewhat watching half-ass; but Rollins and Ambrose really wasn’t too bad. Main Event was awesome.
The Violent Ass Empress of Tomorrow is back! And that comment by @The Real Birdman made choke on coffee.
Also side note no one should read: Dammit, Ambrose. Sad to think he really seemed to have something going a couple of times just for it to end as a dud. His feud with HHH when he go that match for the title, just to say “thanks” into the mic and have H go nuts a few years ago was incredible to me. Now he’s just afraid of smells.
I agree, Ambrose always seems on the cusp on greatness but never quite hits it
‘He’s been the in-ring MVP since at least WrestleMania, and probably before.’
Definitely before. That hour long performance was in February I think, just before the Elimination Chamber.
Seriously, outside of maybe Tamina, I can’t think of a currently active woman in WWE worse than Natalya.
She just does. not. get it. Like the Rollins/Ambrose match, you have this anger inducing feud where Nattie should be coming out guns blazing. Instead, she’s smiling as she goes to the ring, wants to tie up with Ruby rather than just blasting her face in, does a Sharpshooter in a tables match (GET IT SHE’S RELATED TO BRET DO YOU KNOW THAT NOW IS IT IN YOUR HEAD) and generally being unable to garner any heat until either she or Ruby is about to go through a table. Ruby and company, to their credit, are trying to help, with Liv nearly killing herself in particular, but it’s Nattie. She cannot engage anyone. Even her yelling at Ruby felt more like a mom yelling at her kid for getting into the cookie jar than an angry Canadian Cat Lady with murder in her eyes.
Just the worst. And actually, I can at least look back on Tamina as AJ’s bodyguard and in Team BAD as moments where she was…okish. With Nattie, what, one feud with Nikki Bella that led to a few underwhelming matches, and a “doesn’t hold up that well anymore” NXT match with Charlotte? Bayley can’t get a hometown match because Aunt Nattie has to faff about?
Can we get to the point where she trains people in the Performance Center and has exactly zero wrestling matches on TV ever again? She is the worst there is, worst there was, and worst there ever will be.
BLUGH.
I’ll never forget when she was locked in a submission and screamed NOOOOO for about 3 minutes straight. It was at that moment where she cemented herself as my least favorite wrestler ever
Them? I didn’t know Elle Collins is more than one person.
Did you know you’re an asshole?
Good stuff as always, Brandon. I agree about being so glad to see Charlotte wrestling a little different than her dad and it making all of the difference for her as a character. Charlotte is so freaking big and muscular, it doesn’t work nearly as well for her to be a shitty, cheating, conniving character like classic Ric, and it super doesn’t work when she tries to be a smiley babyface. She is great as a killer, though, and I’m so happy that Becky’s emergence woke her up.
And good lord do I hope people in WWE are taking note that the best ongoing thing in WWE right now (this SD Women’s Title picture) has almost zero to do with any of their usual babyface vs. heel stereotypes and is about telling an actual story where the characters make sense and things like “heel is always helpless as a wrestler and has to cheat” and “babyface is dumber than an actual baby” are nowhere to be found. All three of those women were crowd favorites at different points of the match, and that was awesome.
hope you enjoyed because I can guarantee that 90% of the reason they are calling this Shakeup is to get Becky on RAW
The Table Match was 11 minutes?!?!? I would’ve testified in open court that last spot was at the very least half an hour.
Seriously, if your concern for the draft is The New Day, you’re wrong.
Your concern NEEDS to be Becky Lynch. She goes to Raw, and she’s dead in the water, because I don’t trust Raw to do the right thing with her.
My hope on that one, at least, is that they keep Becky at SDL since last year they gave both Shinsuke and Asuka the chance to choose (and both lost, jeez) which title they wanted to go after. So Becky gest the Royal Rumble W and says “LET’S DO THIS RONDA” and we are all happy.
lemme get this straight. You bested Becky’s “One Punch Man” segment because…Nia sold that “punch” crazily?