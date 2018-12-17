The Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE TLC: A case of the mumps broke out in WWE, causing Bray Wyatt to get removed from the card at the last minute and replaced with AJ Styles in a match against Finn Bálor. Thanks, mumps! Thumps! Also on the show, Kurt Angle joined The Shield, Enzo Amore as Cruiserweight Champion was a thing, and Alexa Bliss got smacked on her biscuit butt.

Here’s the Best And Worst Of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs, originally aired on December 16, 2018.