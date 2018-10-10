Charlotte Flair And Becky Lynch Set A Record On Smackdown Live

WWE

The feud between Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and her former best friend Charlotte Flair is one of the hottest things happening in WWE right now. Despite the fact that Becky is being booked as the heel and getting the lion’s share of the love and cheers, their rivalry continues to get fans invested more than just about anything else that’s currently going on. Of course, it helps that they’re both spectacular wrestlers and their matches have all been superb.

In fact, their match on Smackdown Live last night set a new WWE record, although it went un-commented-upon until a Charlotte Flair fan site’s Twitter account pointed it out. The show-opening match between Lynch and Flair lasted 23 minutes, making it the longest women’s match ever featured on Raw or Smackdown.

The previous record was held by the Monday Night Raw match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair that happened on July 25, 2016. That also was the first time Sasha Banks won the Raw Women’s Championship, so it was a historic moment for multiple reasons.

On one hand, it’s kind of a shame that the Flair/Lynch match went so long with so much good back-and-forth only to end in a double count-out. However, that did make it the perfect setup for the Last Woman Standing match between the two at WWE Evolution, which Smackdown GM Paige announced later in the evening.