All In

All In was a major success by pretty much any measure, as Cody and the Young Bucks managed to sell out a 10,000 seat arena and put together a pretty incredible card.

Not only did the announced card feature some of the biggest names in wrestling in some dream matchups, but they pulled out some big surprises as well. There was Joey Ryan, emerging from a “phalanx of phalluses” to attack Hangman Page after his match with Joey Janela, and to do, well, Joey Ryan things.

But the biggest stunner of the night came in the aftermath of the Kenny Omega-Pentagon Jr., when the lights went out and Chris Jericho attacked Omega with a codebreaker dressed as Pentagon, revealing himself afterwards to issue Omega a challenge for the upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise.