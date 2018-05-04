Chris Jericho Made Another Surprise Return To New Japan Pro Wrestling

The Jericho World Tour continues.
Despite declaring that he was “pretty much finished” with New Japan Pro Wrestling and showing up in the #50 spot in WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho made another surprise appearance at New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku Night Two to continue an attack he began back at New Year Dash.
After Los Ingobernables de Japon’s victory over Suzuki-gun in a 10-man tag team match, LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito hung around ringside too long and was viciously attacked by a masked man. The attacker unmasked as Jericho — in a custom “Los Ingobernables de Jericho” t-shirt we hope is already available for purchase at Hot Topic — picking up right where he left off in January.
Check out the GIFs below:
The BUSHI makeup isn’t exactly flattering. Also, he’s misunderstood the central tenet of a Los Ingobernables faction, ie “tranquilo”
That Jericho kid worked us all.
I wish more wrestlers had the pull Jericho has. That he can take breaks to keep from burning out and come back when and where he sees/thinks of a storyline he wants to do is amazing. I know there are other part-timers but they never work outside of WWE. Jericho says he’s a WWE company man as well and always checks with Vince McMahon before working elsewhere and Vince doesn’t seem to care is awesome.
Also, I just wish more wrestlers were like Jericho.
He almost lost to the mask when trying to take it off.
The mask definitely made the list