Chris Jericho Made Another Surprise Return To New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW World

The Jericho World Tour continues.

Despite declaring that he was “pretty much finished” with New Japan Pro Wrestling and showing up in the #50 spot in WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, Chris Jericho made another surprise appearance at New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku Night Two to continue an attack he began back at New Year Dash.

After Los Ingobernables de Japon’s victory over Suzuki-gun in a 10-man tag team match, LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito hung around ringside too long and was viciously attacked by a masked man. The attacker unmasked as Jericho — in a custom “Los Ingobernables de Jericho” t-shirt we hope is already available for purchase at Hot Topic — picking up right where he left off in January.

Check out the GIFs below: