Previously on the Best and Worst of Greatest Royal Rumble: Hacksaw Jim Duggan won Saudi Arabia’s first Greatest Royal Rumble back in 1988, outlasting 49 other Superstars including Cowboy Ron Bass, Cowboy Scott Casey, Cowboy Sam Houston and … basically Jim Duggan beat up 50 cowboys, that’s all you need to know. Also, please visit beautiful Saudi Arabia®!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble for April 27, 2018.
It’s sad that Matt built up this incredible world of Crazy, I mean broken, Matt Hardy. Sucked Bray into it which we all assumed would make Bray better and instead Bray has sucked Matt into a world of terribleness.
It’s probably a ‘dream’ match because it’s forbidden to talk about men’s fantasies over there.
That .gif of Titus tripping and falling under the ring is pretty much how I picture every single WWE Creative meeting wrapping up.
I don’t know why the announcers didn’t simply explain that Brock won because he “landed” first. A cage match (escape rules) is not like a Battle Royale or a Royal Rumble, where you absolutely want any excuse to say you didn’t land on the outside, it’s the exact opposite.
That said, what weak loss for Roman. The best WWE was willing to do for him was to lose via technicality. What the fuck is that for a finish?
Maybe setting up a triple-threat at Fastlane with Lensar, Reigns and Joe.
1- Roman touched the floor first, the cage wall is not the floor and the floor is “escape” in a cage match. Roman was the first person to touch the actual ground.
2- That finish was a very house show title match non-finish. I don’t think there’s really any greater explanation than that. The point is basically a non-definitive result that makes both dudes look good. I think/hope we’re making a mistake if we read it as a significant part of the Lesnar/Roman story.
What?!?! Are we not even going to address the fact that someone ate Chris Jericho and entered at #50 in the match?
He looked at least 30 pounds heavier than last time he was in the ring. And the hair….
“If WWE had been around during the civil war they absolutely would have had a Confederate soldier as US champ by the second month” nailed it.
Yeah, there are no doubts here. That’s just a fact.
Cedric! I mean, that’s Barry Windham levels of bumping right there.
Surely I wasn’t the only one worried when Angle suplexed DB right on the top of his head?
I was worried when Cass gave him that super sloppy boot, too. It’s like everyone in the locker room decided, “Go for his head!”
It wouldn’t surprise me if Roman rolled off the cage because he concussed himself on that spear. That was a sick, stiff DDT he gave himself.
Also, Roman should probably stop doing the spear before he kills his neck.
Was just gonna say the same thing, that I’m not going to fault Roman for his feet hitting first considering how nasty that fall was. And given how many times we’ve seen Big E almost paralyze himself doing that same spot (without the cage, obviously), I’m gonna go ahead and say WWE probably needs to stop doing the “Spear through the ropes onto the floor” thing. You either damned near break your neck, or you let up halfway through and it looks dumb.
This might be slightly redeemed if Braun carries the dumb green belt around with him for the next year and acts like it’s the most important championship since it’s only defended once a year
It’s the only WWE championship title that represents the perceived inferiority of women! WWE hasn’t had a title like that since they retired the Divas’ Championship.
I just wanted to check in here and throw my support behind With Spandex. The pro wrestling content here is how I became aware of Uproxx in the first place. I’ve been visiting Uproxx several times a day for over four years now, but I always check in on With Spandex first. The content here is what gets me “in the door”, so to speak. Any other articles I read on Uproxx are just impulse buys I grab off the displays on my way out of the store. Without With Spandex, I wouldn’t be giving Uproxx any of its precious clicks. I would much rather read a funny, insightful article about wrestling than click on a collection of Twitter reactions to something some conservative celebrity said.
AMEN
Same, the open threads are great fun during the actual shows, and reading the best/worst the next day is always a highlight of my afternoon. Hilarious, yet meaningful analysis combined with all the comments we make.
Yeah, I probably wouldn’t be watching wrestling anymore if it weren’t for the community Brandon created here.
@SHough610 agreed! It helped me get back into watching so much, did more to convince me to get a network subscription than any WWE commercial.
I wouldn’t be on Uproxx ever if not for this site.
Yer fuckin’ A, bubba.
Add me to this list too!
Same. Any Uproxx articles I click on outside of With Spandex are owed entirely to With Spandex. If anything happened to it or Brandon left I’d probably stop coming to the site at all.
Thanks for saying it…I agree! Although a lot of websites carry wrestling news and tidbits, With Spandex is one of the few with critical analysis of every show and PPV, along with other fun features.
+1 for With Spandex. Don’t spend it all in one place.
Uproxx sucks and has gotten much worse over the past five years. The only thing I visit the site for is With Leather / With Spandex, and that’s mostly for the discussion boards. Stroud would be better off starting his own site and gaining his own advertisers, I’m sure most of us regulars would be willing (and happy) to follow him to a new website that didn’t have the problems Uproxx has been having lately (excessive pop ups, making it more difficult to get to comments).
Agreed with a ton of what’s said here. With Spandex is by far my most visited spot on Uproxx, and the only one I bother to consistently comment on because of the community of critical analysis they’ve created here.
Same
Some shows age poorly over the course of weeks or months or years. This one took about a day.
Well, I don’t think “No women or Syrians!” is a great concept for a wrestling event in the first place.
Agreed. You could even make the argument that it aged poorly before it even started.
It didn’t even take an hour, honestly. It was the definition of house show. An hour later I’d forgotten most of what happened and, being honest, I’d only been into the cruiserweight match, IC title ladder match and the filler stuffed, surprise lacking Rumble.
@Beige Lunatics Sami wasn’t banned from the show. He just chose not to go.
I understand your point but it’s not quite accurate
Cock-poppin’ Shinsuke Nakamura has so much energy! I reallly need them to use that and give heel Nak some glory/gold.
If somebody had to take it off of AJ, I’d roll with this version of Nakamura over anybody else around the top of SDL since Joe is busy with Roman for now and most other people I like on the roster are also involved with other feuds or being buried by the Undertaker.
I’m hoping he takes it at Backlash. There’s several title feuds ready to go with heel Nak. D-Bry’s the obvious lay-up – and I’d absolutely go with Nak vs D-Bry for Summerslam – but I’d look forward to a Samoa Joe title defense too. Joe’s awesome, plus there’s history to play off from NXT.
This was a dumb show, but the real shame is that they wasted a lot of effort on their TV shows building to it. If this had been like some of the other one-off house shows they’ve had over the years (like that Beast in the East thing a few years ago), no one’s that upset about it. But they wasted multiple TV shows setting this up and getting our eyeballs on it and then completely under-delivered in every way.
I must admit to a certain morbid curiosity about this Lesnar-Reigns thing at this point. I can’t even imagine what they do next with this, but it can’t be ANOTHER rematch, right? (Narrator’s voice: It was another rematch)
Yeah, this, times a million.
Trips and Cena are unquestionable icons WTF.
I’m not sure why that Dawson spot is anything worth talking about. The catapult move has been one of those Irish Whip like wonderfully dumb wrestling moves since forever. We’re suddenly questioning it’s plausibility? People get punched out of the ring all the time and nobody accused them of eliminating themselves.
The thrust of this review “This is a house show that behaved like a house show so whatever” is correct, but speaks to why nobody reviews house shows. I don’t think anybody is done any favors by trying to force a discussion of this event into a PPV review format.
The dumb thing about this was spending time on TV to promote a house show when if they’re just put house shows on the Network I think the folks that watched this (based on how the occasional wrestling fans my TL ignored it despite nothing else sportsy happening at the time, I don’t think casuals did) would be here anyway and would have just appropriately gone HOUSE SHOW LOL at the results. In retrospect the TV stuff feels hella carny in terms of working your audience and unnecessarily so given that it came at the expense of promoting Blacklash.
I did not feel this show was as bad as the review makes it out to be. I went in knowing that it was a house show, and remembering that there was a time that it wasn’t even a sure thing that it would be broadcast. (And if it weren’t broadcast there would probably be even more bitching that we didn’t get to see it.)
Correct. Also, who cares if it was a house show? It was extra content on WWE’s streaming platform that everyone on here already pays for, so it didn’t cost anyone any extra. Was it a great show, not really, but it was extra content that I otherwise would not have been able to see.
I’m Mansoor all the way. The guy cut a better promo than one quarter of the roaster