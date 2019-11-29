All Elite Wrestling ‘s first big hit catchphrase came from Chris Jericho when, during a backstage celebration/rampage after he became the first AEW World Champion, he said “a little bit of the bubbly” in a weird voice. The phrase became a meme, then a t-shirt. It led to other quality bubbly moments like Jericho drinking champagne from the bottle in his hot tub after losing his belt at a steakhouse and Sammy Guevara describing the Inner Circle’s options for bubbly as “low calorie” or “better taste.” The next logical step was for Chris Jericho’s bubbly to become a thing people could actually buy, and AEW has now taken that step.

The real-life, official “A Little Bit of the Bubbly” is a sparkling wine available to purchase through Nocking Point Wines, actor and occasional wrestler Stephen Amell‘s wine club. Nocking Point releases wines in collaboration with actors and artists, and Cody released two (“Dream” and “Nightmare”) through the company a few years ago, which meant you would sometimes see versions of the Bullet Club logo that said “Wine Club.”

Jericho’s wine is available to pre-order now and the minimum amount a person can buy is two bottles for $46. The maximum amount is twelve bottles for $276.