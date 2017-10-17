The firing of Jimmy Jacobs by WWE was a big story last week because it sounds ridiculous that they would terminate a writer over posting a photo on social media with members of the Ring of Honor/New Japan “Bullet Club” group. Jacobs has moved on by appearing at ROH shows, and he’s shilling his “Unprofessional” shirt on Twitter as well.
Chris Jericho has spoken fondly about Jacobs (real name Chris Scoville) in that past and credited Jacobs with coming up with the popular “List of Jericho” gimmick that caused such a big crowd reaction in 2016 and this year.
Jericho was recently interviewed by Metal Injection regarding his musical work with his band Fozzy and the subject of Jacobs’ firing came up, so Jericho chimed in because we know he’s not shy about giving his opinion on wrestling related topics. Thanks to PWTorch for the transcription.
