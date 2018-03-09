These ‘Modern’ Versions Of Classic WWE Promos Will Make You Cringe

03.09.18 17 hours ago 5 Comments

Back in January, WWE gave Monday Night Raw an updated theme and sharp-looking graphics, breathing some new life into their quarter-century-old flagship show. Not to be outdone, Smackdown Live started adding cheap CGI jail cell graphics and sound effects during Uso promos. Seems like a fair trade!

But one of the most … interesting creative decisions on both shows has been the choice to overlay gigantic text on top of backstage promos, ostensibly to try and recreate the feel of Snapchat or Instagram Stories (I guess?). It’s entirely possible younger kids enjoy this new addition to WWE programming, but older wrestling fans likely feel confused and angered by one more goddamn thing cluttering up the screen, having already begrudgingly adapted to hashtags in the corner and a bottom-screen crawl of 13-year-old John Cena fans livetweeting along with his “fine speech” promos. (Maybe I’m just projecting here.)

Anyway, Wreddit – as it is wont to do — has taken to reimagining some of pro wrestling’s most famous promos of all time as if they were airing during present-day WWE programming. Up first is Dusty Rhodes’ all-time classic “hard times” promo:

