CM Punk And Wade Barrett Are Headed To Netflix As Reality Show Hosts

If you’re still holding your breath for a full-on Nexus reunion (like everyone who writes for With Spandex is), I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news: It’s not gonna happen inside a WWE ring any time soon.
However, at least two members of the Nexus are headed to a video-streaming platform other than WWE Network in the near future: 411Mania is reporting that Netflix has ordered a third season of their competition reality show Ultimate Beastmaster. And just what is Ultimate Beastmaster, you ask? Allow this handy-dandy video to catch you up!
It’s weird that the US is the only commentary booth with two dudes. Every other country has a man and a woman in it. I guess America just needed double the masculine energy so that we could look AS MACHO AS POSSIBLE.
I’m looking forward to Punk’s commentary, though.
Punk’s commentary has been proven to improve any existing thing by 200%.
Just pray no one spills his Pepsi!
“Do I get to wear your blazer?!”
“You can even wear my blazer.”
“I’M IN!”
Hell yes, I love both of these guys.
Congrats to both guys. I look forward to catching clips of this show just to hear their commentary.
Good for them, now make sure none of the contestants get anywhere near Punk’s diet soda.
*Correction* the two LEADERS of the Nexxus.
**correction** Nexus