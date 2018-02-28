CM Punk And Wade Barrett Are Headed To Netflix As Reality Show Hosts

#CM Punk #Netflix #WWE
02.28.18 1 week ago 9 Comments

If you’re still holding your breath for a full-on Nexus reunion (like everyone who writes for With Spandex is), I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news: It’s not gonna happen inside a WWE ring any time soon.

However, at least two members of the Nexus are headed to a video-streaming platform other than WWE Network in the near future: 411Mania is reporting that Netflix has ordered a third season of their competition reality show Ultimate Beastmaster. And just what is Ultimate Beastmaster, you ask? Allow this handy-dandy video to catch you up!

Around The Web

TOPICS#CM Punk#Netflix#WWE
TAGSCM PUNKNETFLIXULTIMATE BEASTMASTERWADE BARRETTWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP