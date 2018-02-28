CM Punk And Wade Barrett Are Headed To Netflix As Reality Show Hosts

If you’re still holding your breath for a full-on Nexus reunion (like everyone who writes for With Spandex is), I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news: It’s not gonna happen inside a WWE ring any time soon.

However, at least two members of the Nexus are headed to a video-streaming platform other than WWE Network in the near future: 411Mania is reporting that Netflix has ordered a third season of their competition reality show Ultimate Beastmaster. And just what is Ultimate Beastmaster, you ask? Allow this handy-dandy video to catch you up!