CM Punk Is Headed To Vertigo For His Second Comics Story

If he plays his cards right, 2015 could really end up being the year of CM Punk. His side of the story with WWE is finally out in the open thanks to his appearance on The Art of Wrestling, he’ll step inside the UFC octagon at some point, and he’ll be a published comic book author thanks to his appearance in Marvel’s upcoming Thor annual. But here’s a bit of a surprise… Punk’s second comics gig isn’t with Marvel at all. From Vertigo’s blog, we have a listing of what to expect in March 2015, including one very tattooed Chicagoan.

STRANGE SPORTS STORIES #1 …Comics’ top talents, including some making their Vertigo debut, take on the classic DC Comics anthology title for four issues of strange, scary, sexy and sensational sports stories. Featuring stories and art by Brian Azzarello, CM Punk, Paul Pope, Gilbert Hernandez, Lauren Beukes, Ben McCool, Ivan Brandon, Monica Gallagher, Lee Loughridge, Nick Dragotta, Christopher Mitten, Darick Robertson, Mark Finn, John Lucas, Gabe Soria, Ronald Wimberly, Michael DiMotta, Tim Fish, Rael Lyra and many more!

You had me at Brian Azzarello, guys… 100 Bullets is my jam for life. So yeah, this is a bit surprising. I thought Punk was something of a Marvel loyalist, and Vertigo is a DC imprint home to properties like Sandman, Hellblazer, and Preacher. Maybe Marvel should have given him one of those no-compete clauses, they work all the time. In any case, it’ll be interesting to see what Punk does when he’s not working with an established character like Thor. And he’ll probably end up returning to Marvel at some point anyway, I just hope he doesn’t end up writing Cyclops stories. Why was Punk such a big fan of his during Avengers vs. X-Men anyway? Cyclops is an outspoken, controversial pariah who ended up alienating most of his contacts, and… actually, I see it now. Never mind.