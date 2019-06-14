CM Punk hasn’t wrestled since WWE‘s 2014 Royal Rumble, but some fans haven’t given up hope that he’ll return someday to the squared circle. The fact that he already may have done so under a mask only fueled hopes and theories. Given Punk’s both kayfabe and real-life issues with WWE in the past, many would like to see him join All Elite Wrestling, or at least show up at one of their shows. A return at AEW All Out on August 31, which sold out today in fifteen minutes, in Chicago would be an iconic moment in wrestling history.
CM Punk Responds To Question About Showing Up In AEW
Emily Pratt 06.14.19 21 mins ago
