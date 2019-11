If you watched AEW Full Gear on Saturday, you know how intense the last two matches turned out to be. Both the title match between Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho and the Unsanctioned Lights Out match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley contained moments that had viewers yelping in sympathetic pain. And after seeing Cody land face first on the metal ramp and Kenny Omega… do all that, it should come as no surprise that neither man is cleared to compete this week.